Miley Cyrus Strips Down To A Lace Black Bra And Yoga Shorts

Miley Cyrus certainly “Can’t be Tamed.” The pop star, who recently started dating fellow musician Cody Simpson, recently uploaded a Tik Tok video where she stripped down to her lace black bra, and fans are going wild over the revealing video.

Cyrus has been grabbing headlines for weeks. First, it was because of her messy split with actor husband Liam Hemsworth. Though they dated for around a decade, their marriage only lasted six months, at which point Cyrus released an accusatory song about the Hunger Games hunk and began a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

Carter and Cyrus had a steamy affair that often made the front pages, but their romance fizzled after a month. Now, it is her relationship with Cody Simpson that keeps the 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer in the spotlight.

The two are very open about their romance, and Miley’s latest video was sure to feature her new beau.

The clip begins in a bathroom, with Cyrus and Simpson lip syncing to STUPID (feat. Yung Baby Tate) by Ashnikko. They both get into character, moving forward and using gesticulations during the lip sync.

The two then begin to dance, waving their hands in the air while swaying their hips from side to side in sync with one another.

For the clip, Miley wore a black lace bra and biker shorts. The ensemble highlights her slim frame, as well as her number of tattoos. Her blonde hair is left un-styled, and falls in messy waves past her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a number of gold stacked chain necklaces.

Simpson, meanwhile, wore a Harley-Davidson T-shirt and a relaxed pair of draw-string shorts.

What…. what?? – Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson via TikTok.????♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZtvcUSlU6E — Cyrus Reports (@CyrusReports) October 28, 2019

Users of TikTok were able to post about their reactions to the video.

“Haha epic,” one wrote.

“I LOVE this relationship,” added a shipper.

“Why is she so hot,” wrote a third.

Another comment joked that Miley had a type: Australians. Both Simpson and Hemsworth hail from down under.

However, a number of other comments were quite as kind. Some offered to send Miley clothing, in light of her revealing attire. Others proclaimed that she was having a mental breakdown.

However, despite any criticism, Cyrus and her 22-year-old boyfriend look to be very happy together. In addition to going on several public outings together, the two have also been engaging in some serious P.D.A.

Just this past Friday, the pair went out to lunch and were not shy about expressing their love, as covered by The Inquisitr.