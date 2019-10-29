Sean Spicer ‘Sad’ Over ‘Friend’ Karamo Brown’s Shocking Elimination On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is “sad” over “friend” Karamo Brown’s shocking elimination from Dancing With the Stars during Week 7 of the reality dance series competition where the competing celebrities and their professional dance partners performed a series of Halloween-themed dances.

Sean spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding his mixed emotions about Queer Eye For The Straight Guy star Karamo’s elimination and his own triumph, remaining on the show due to positive viewer votes despite weeks of low judges scores.

“It’s a night of mixed emotions. I’m humbled by the support and that so many people have voted for us, considering where our scores were,” Sean said. “But then obviously seeing a friend go home, who’s done so much, has made so much progress, it’s tough. I know how hard he works and so it’s mixed. I’m really excited and humbled that we’re going on but I’m really sad to see him go.”

Sean then alluded to Karamo’s statements at the beginning of his Dancing With the Stars journey, where he remarked that he would give the former Trump administration staffer a chance and get to know him as a person before personally judging him. This resulted in Karamo deleting his Twitter account due to threats from those who did not agree with his assessment of the former White House Press Secretary whom he called a “really good guy” in an interview with Access.

Karamo’s initial comments sparked a severe backlash, leaving many confused as to how the openly gay television star could ignore Spicer’s defenses of anti-LGBTQ policies proposed by the Trump administration.

Sean said that he and Karamo had some conversations regarding their different personal beliefs as their friendship grew. He also noted that they created a “bond” of understanding between them throughout their weeks as competitors on the ABC reality dance competition series.

After his shocking elimination, Karamo explained that to Entertainment Tonight that he believes working with Sean made for some progress in the community and perhaps, made a slight difference in the way the LGBTQ community is perceived by some in the Republican party.

“No one would have thought at the beginning of this that a white Republican would have been crying over the gay black guy going home,” said Karamo to ET. He then said the two had some deep conversations and they talked about things that perhaps, made a difference. Karamo said that of Sean that he believes he has “touched his heart to some degree” noting that is the change that is much needed in our divided country at the moment.

The Inquisitr recently reported that fans would rather have the judges, which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli in charge of the overall scores rather the then public after seeing how, despite all the safeguards put in place for this season, Dancing With the Stars appears to remain a popularity contest and not a show about the best dancer in the competition.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.