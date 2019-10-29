NFL Rumors: Redskins Reportedly Open To Trading Trent Williams For Draft Pick And ‘Playmaker’

With mere hours remaining before the NFL’s trade deadline for the 2019 season, it looks like the Washington Redskins are finally willing to part ways with offensive tackle Trent Williams. While the seven-time Pro Bowler apparently has a number of suitors hoping to acquire him before Tuesday’s deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET, multiple reports suggest that he won’t come cheap to any team that may be interested in his services.

As cited by NBC Sports Boston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was one of the first to report on the Redskins’ decision to put Williams on the trading block, tweeting that the Cleveland Browns — a team that has long been rumored to be interested in the left tackle — are among the trade partners Washington is considering. While Rapoport noted that the Redskins’ “asking price” wasn’t clear yet, he added that the team will, at the very least, listen to offers from other organizations.

Citing Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston noted that the Redskins, at the time of his report, were hoping to acquire a first-round draft pick in exchange for Williams.

Less than an hour after Rapoport’s tweet, NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay also took to Twitter with an update on Williams, claiming that the Redskins’ asking price will likely be “high.” He cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation, adding that Washington might ask for more than just draft picks and could be looking for a “playmaker” as well — in other words, a receiver who could help in the development of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Redskins now open to dealing star tackle Trent Williams after initially turning teams away, per @RapSheet. Browns are among interested teams.

Talking about the ramifications of a potential trade involving Williams, NBC Sports Boston wrote that the Redskins would be wise to ship him elsewhere, considering that they have a 1-7 record and may need to speed up the rebuilding process by adding more young players and/or future draft selections. The outlet predicted that Williams could offer an immediate upgrade at left tackle if he gets traded to the Patriots, considering Isaiah Wynn’s injury history and the need to protect New England’s longtime superstar signal-caller, Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Browns have also been mentioned in the past as a team that needs to bolster its offensive line, especially in the light of quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sophomore struggles. As pointed out by Yahoo Sports, Cleveland will likely have to surrender a first-round pick in order to acquire Williams from the Redskins and improve the left tackle rotation. Ahead of the Browns’ Week 8 loss on Sunday to the Patriots, erstwhile starting LT Greg Robinson was replaced by Justin McCray, who said this week that he hasn’t been informed whether he will keep his starting job against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.