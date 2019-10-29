Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband Peter Cook, 60, Engaged To Woman The Same Age As 21-Year-Old Daughter Sailor

The supermodel's ex-husband will marry a college student who's the same age as their daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Christie Brinkley’s 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook has something in common with her future mother-in-law: Her age. The young model’s father, Peter Cook, 60, is engaged to a 21-year-old college student, Page Six reports.

Sailor’s dad Peter did not show up in the Dancing with the Stars studio audience when she recently competed on the ABC reality show, but it sounds like he was keeping busy across the country in the Hamptons and also on a trip to Greece.

The celebrity gossip site reveals that Cook proposed to college student Alba Jancou, 21, with a six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring while the two were in Santorini, Greece, last month.

Cook reportedly calls Jancou his “soulmate” despite the couple’s 40-year age difference. The New York architect also said he and his fiancée are “looking forward to many years of wedded bliss.”

Cook and Jancou met two years ago at the New York French restaurant Le Bilboquet and began dating last year. The blonde beauty is reportedly a psychology student at a school in New York and is now planning a destination wedding in Europe with Cook.

Peter Cook married supermodel Christie Brinkley in 1996 and they welcomed daughter Sailor two years later. He also adopted Brinkley’s son, Jack.

But in 2008, Christie’s marriage to Cook ended after he was allegedly caught having an affair with a teen assistant at his architecture firm.

In 2008, at the height of Brinkley and Cook’s custody battle, Today reported that the architect met Diana Bianchi, then 18, while she was working at a Hamptons toy store in 2004. Cook hired the teen to work at his architecture firm as a clerk, then later seduced her.

In court testimony, Cook admitted to about 12 rendezvous with Bianchi at the office and also at Brinkley’s homes in the Hamptons.

Cook’s ex-wife Suzanne Shaw, whom he married after he divorced Christie Brinkley, later accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women.

Cook and Brinkley’s daughter Sailor reportedly struggled with her parents’ nasty, headline-making divorce and even went to counseling for it when she was a young child. While it is unclear if she is friendly with Jancou, Sailor did receive some support from her dad before she was eliminated on Dancing With the Stars last week.

On Instagram, last month, Cook posted a photo of Sailor on Dancing With the Stars as he wished her a “happy belated national daughters day” on the social media site.

“I’m proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on Dancing with the Stars!” he wrote. ” XOXO.”

Sailor replied to her dad’s post with, “I love you.”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook made headlines last month when she stepped in for her famous mom at the last minute on Dancing With the Stars after Christie broke her arm during rehearsals. Sailor’s Cinderella story on the ABC dancing show ended last week when she was prematurely eliminated following a Disney dance to Cinderalla’s theme song.