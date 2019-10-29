Puerto Rican Bombshell Yarishna Ayala Shows Off Insane Physique In Booty-Baring Shorts

Yarishna Ayala has worked hard for her body, so it is only fair that she shows it off to her legion of Instagram fans as much as she can. On Monday, the Puerto Rican fitness model did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a jaw-dropping photo, showing off her insane physique in a skimpy workout set that hides almost nothing.

For the snapshot, the Caribbean bombshell is killing it at the gym at the Infamous Fitness Studio in Miami, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post shows. Ayala is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks a beige two-piece workout set that features a sports bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders, meeting in the back to form a triangle. Because she is not facing the viewer, it is not entirely possible to see what the front of her top looks like.

Ayala teamed her top with a pair of uber-short shorts that match the color and style of the sports bra. The shorts are barely long enough to cover her backside, leaving quite a bit of skin fully on display and showcasing her insanely toned thighs and derriere.

According to the tag she included over her photo and in the caption, the workout set she is wearing is from Vanquish Fitness. Ayala is wearing her raven tresses in a middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail that helps keep her hair away from her face as she works out. The fitness model is stretching one leg behind, putting all her weight on the other, in a way that engages her toned calf. In addition, Ayala is holding weights in her hand and showcasing the muscles in her arms in the process.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Ayala shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 19,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also saw more than 240 people comment on the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Puerto Rican stunner took to the comments section to praise her crazy fit body and to share their admiration for her.

“Incredible gorgeous amazing physique,” one user raved, trailing the words with a flexed bicep and a thumbs-up emoji.

“A goddess omg,” said another fan, pairing the comment with a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.