Alan Bersten Posts Sweet Instagram Message For Hannah Brown & Fans’ Hearts Are Melting

The friendship between Alan Bersten and Hannah Brown has been a focal point for Bachelor fans this year as they tune into the current season of Dancing with the Stars. Considering that Hannah has yet to find the love of her life after taking part in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, some just wish that her current partnership could be the real deal. However, it’s not really about a romantic relationship between the duo either, as they’ve publicly been honest about their relationship being completely in the friend zone.

Alan’s newest Instagram post, which he shared a half-hour ago, represented a sweet display of sincerity. And fans definitely took note, with nice comments rolling in by the second.

“Alan it’s okay baby, we all see how special this partnership is and how hard you both work. know that we’ll always continue to support you both,” declared a fan.

“Be still my heart,” said another follower, adding a tears-of-joy emoji and the sneezing-face emoji.

“This is the purest thing I’ve seen tonight,” gushed an admirer.

And for other fans, they didn’t need to see the nice Instagram update to see the effort between the duo. One fan raved about their partnership on Twitter.

“@Dance10Alan Is amazing PERIODT!!! He has worked so hard to make every dance amazing despite being consistently give poor music and concepts by the producers on #DWTS and has supported @hannahbrown throughout this entire competition!!” they exclaimed.

In addition, other Instagram followers complained about the judges, with some stating that they believe they’re harder on the couple than they ought to be.

Whatever the case, it’s hard to ignore such an enthusiastic pair. It’s clear that for Hannah, DWTS is constantly on her mind, as most of her recent Instagram photos show her dancing or hanging out with Alan. Her newest update, for example, is comprised of two photos where she hugged Alan. They both smiled widely in the shots.

Unfortunately for the pair, they’ve had to deal with the public jumping to conclusions when it comes to their relationship status. Either way, it’s clear that Hannah has built a very strong fanbase that seems to have her back no matter what.

It’s also notable that Joe Amabile was a contestant last year on DWTS. He had finished off summer on Bachelor in Paradise, but his fans were left wondering about his relationship status. Joe ended up being together with co-star Kendall Long, but his appearance on the show also inspired many Bachelor fans to tune in.

