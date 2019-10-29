Hannah Godwin Stuns In Small Swimsuit & Arches Her Back For A Sexy New Instagram Pic

Hannah Godwin shared a stunning new Instagram photo several days ago, and her fans couldn’t help but take note. The Bachelor in Paradise star was spotted posing in a small swimsuit, which featured a low cut in the front. It was white with tons of black dots, and although it was hard to see all angles of it, the back of the suit featured a criss-cross design. She posed on her back, at what appeared to be a pool. The model arched her back slightly, and placed her right hand on her sunglasses. The eyewear featured black rims and reflective lenses. Plus, Hannah wore her hair pulled back, and accessorized with small, gold hoop earrings.

The update was liked over 98,000 times, with fans leaving the model plenty of compliments. And predictably, Dylan Barbour was there to send his fiancé his love.

“Shut up and take my money,” he said, being supportive of the post’s aim, which is to promote Hannah’s collaboration with Diff Sunglasses.

Others were more distracted by her good looks.

“MA GIRL IS A FREAKIN BABE LIKE WHAT,” gushed a follower.

“You’re so pretty IM LEAVING,” exclaimed an admirer.

“Always here early for Dylan’s comment though they’re funnier when they’re not at the same place,” noted a fan.

Since then, Hannah gave her Bachelor fans something to talk about with another couple update. The first photo of the set showed her in a kiss and embrace with Dylan. She wore a flowing skirt that blew in the wind perfectly, as Dylan rocked a tan shirt and dark shorts. The backdrop was a burnt orange wall with tiled accents on the bottom.

A second and third photo revealed more of the reality TV star’s look. The dress that she wore was red, with criss-cross accents on the back. She wore her hair pulled up in a high bun, and she accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses. Hannah was spotted tucking the sunglasses on her dress in the final photo, as she posed this time in front of a window with black bars.

The update was liked over 198,000 times, and it was geotagged in Jalisco, Mexico.

It seems that all is going well between Hannah and Dylan, who met last summer during Bachelor in Paradise. There were times during the show that made fans wonder what Hannah really had on her mind. But those who were rooting for her and Dylan were likely delighted when they cemented their new relationship status with an engagement on the show.

