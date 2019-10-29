Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Rolls Down Her Jeans To Expose Bare Derriere In Daring New Photo

Ariana James is constantly stunning her legion of Instagram fans. Whether she is wearing workout clothes, bikinis, or barely anything at all, the Colombian fitness model also has something new to keep her followers coming back.

James was at it once again over the weekend when she took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot that is bound to give her fans something to talk about. In the photo, the fitness model is sitting on a bed as she rocks a pair of light washed jeans that is rolled down at the waistband, exposing quite a bit of her derriere. From what can be seen in the picture, the model is not wearing any underwear underneath, putting on quite a racy show for her social media fans.

James teamed her jeans with a black bra that features thin straps that go over her shoulders and a soft fabric that is comfy and sexy. The triangles of the bra are pretty small, leaving quite a bit of her cleavage exposed. The fitness queen accessorized her look with a black choker and a pair of round-framed silver glasses that adds a bit of quirk and sophistication to her outfit. As she indicated via the tag and caption paired with her post, the racy photo was captured by the Mexican photographer known on Instagram as elhartista.

The model is sitting with her torso forward, in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body, particularly her backside. James is sitting with her side to the viewer as she looks towards the horizon at a point off-camera. She is wearing her raven hair swept over to one side and styled down, as her tresses fall over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Since going live, the post — which James shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 185,000 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also raked in upwards of 1,800 comments, proving to be quite a success.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American stunner flocked to the comments section to rave over her beauty, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Baddest woman on the planet,” one of her English-speaking fans chimed in, trailing the words with red heart emoji.

“Omg!!!! Perfection,” said user also wrote in English, including a drooling emoji and a fire after the message.