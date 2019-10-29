‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 17 Spoilers: Gogeta Appears After Hearts Defeats Jiren, Hit & Universe 7 Fighters

The latest episode of the promotional anime Dragon Ball Heroes featured the continuation of the battle between Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts and some of the strongest fighters in all the universes, including Jiren the Gray of Universe 11, Hit of Universe 6, and Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 of Universe 7. Despite being clearly outnumbered, Super Hearts still held the upper hand in the battle, especially after he successfully absorbed the power of Universe Seed.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17, which is titled “The Ultimate Godslayer! Hearts is Born!” started with Super Hearts demonstrating his power to Jiren, Hit, Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17. Super Hearts released the crystals at his back and surrounded the enemies in front of him. With minimal knowledge of Super Hearts’ new power, the combined fighters of Universe 11, Universe 6, and Universe 7 decided to be careful before making a move.

Super Hearts’ crystals started hitting Jiren, Hit, Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17. At first, they thought that they could easily block the crystals. However, it was too late before they noticed that the crystals were filled with an aura that was powerful enough to penetrate their defenses. Though he’s yet to recover enough energy, Son Goku charged at Super Hearts and transformed into Super Saiyan Blue. Unfortunately, before he landed a punch, Super Hearts pushed him back using his power and revealed that he could read his thoughts and movements.

Jiren and Hit decided to attack Super Hearts at the same time, but the result was the same as Son Goku. After the failed attacks of the three strongest fighters in all universes, Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 showed Super Hearts using Gravity Finale against Jiren, Hit, Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17. In the technique he named Gravity Finale, Super Hearts used cubes to attack and paralyze his enemies.

Jiren, Hit, Son Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 were all helpless against Super Hearts, and before they could even recover, the Core Area Warriors leader summoned a giant cube from the sky and crushed his enemies. After seeing what he could do, Piccolo said that Super Hearts possessed the power that could destroy the entire universe. Jiren and Hit said that they wouldn’t let Super Hearts do anything he likes and started engaging in another intense fight.

The final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 featured Son Goku trying to convince Vegeta to do the fusion dance. Vegeta was hesitant at first, but Son Goku still managed to convince him after saying that Gogeta may have a chance to beat Super Hearts. Son Goku and Vegeta succeeded to merge into Gogeta, but instead of being concerned, Super Hearts expressed his amusement after seeing the incredible transformation.