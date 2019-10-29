Drake’s Ex Malaika Terry Flaunts Slamming Hourglass Figure In Hot New Update

Malaika Terry is kicking off the week by giving her Instagram fans something to talk about. The bikini model — who has also made headlines for previously dating Drake — took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots in which she rocks a stylish outfit that hugs her every curve, showing off her famous figure.

In the photos, Terry is seen striking different poses in a room in Toronto, Ontario, as the geotag she included with her post shows. The model is rocking a black two-piece set that includes a crop top with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline. The top — which has a small detail writing in white across the chest — reaches down to her mid-torso, helping highlight the contrast between her itty-bitty waistline.

Terry teamed her top with a pair of matching skintight pants that look like a hybrid between leggings and sweatpants. They sit just below her belly button, leaving her toned abs and slender waist fully on display. Like the top, the pants also boast small white details along their side. According to her caption, her set is courtesy of Good for Nothing (GFN) Clothing.

In the first photo, the model is sitting on the floor with her legs bent in front of her. Her pose is causing her core to engage, further accentuating her abs. In the subsequent snaps, she is striking different poses that showcase her body and also the set she is promoting on her post.

Terry is wearing her hair in a side part and styled down, her curls cascading over her shoulders. Her makeup consists of a perfect winged eye and a shimmery lipstick that adds extra plump and shine to her look.

Since going live, the post — which Terry shared with her 651,000 Instagram followers — has garnered about 20,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Within the same timeframe, the photo also brought in upward of 160 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the bikini model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“So so Beautiful,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart.

“HOOOOOOT AND SEXY,” said another fan, adding red hearts and fire emoji after the words.

“DROP DEAD GORGEOUS FROM HEAD TO TOE [heart eyes emoji] [red heart emoji]! AMAZINGLY! GORGEOUS AND SEXY,” a third follower chimed in.