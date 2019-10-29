‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Nearly Got Back Together With Ex Husband Matt Before His Arrest

Gina Kirschenheiter recently opened up to her co-star about their relationship.

Gina Kirschenheiter nearly reconciled with her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, during filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year.

During a recent episode of the show, as revealed by Screen Rant on October 28, Gina sat down with her friend and co-star Emily Simpson and revealed that after Matt reached out to her and suggested they begin attending couples counseling, she nearly got back together with him.

During the same episode, Gina spoke to Tamra Judge and made it clear that she wasn’t completely sold on the idea of a reunion with Matt due to the fact that he had cheated on her in the past. That said, because they share three children, including 7-year-old Nicholas, 5-year-old Sienna, and 4-year-old Luca, she decided to consider.

Shortly after she was seen speaking to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars about her potential reconciliation with Matt, Gina began noticing some odd behavior from her then-estranged husband and ultimately, after he called her a number of times in the middle of the night, she decided to block his number.

While Gina attempted to cut things off with Matt by not allowing him to call her phone, he took matters into his own hands and ventured over to her home, which was unlocked, and let himself into her bedroom. Looking back, Gina admitted to being alarmed by her ex’s behavior but admitted it felt nice to see him care.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina sat alongside her co-star during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show earlier this month, where she shared her thoughts on Matt’s efforts to get back together and explained why she was initially open to the idea.

“It’s a double-edged sword because on one hand, I can have my family back, like repair this whole thing, but it’s also like, okay, I literally, for the first time, made a very big movement to move on. And it was like, ‘Okay, do I want to go backwards?'” Gina said on October 15.

Following filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which wrapped this past summer, Gina went public with her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and shared a photo of the two of them enjoying a laugh together in September.

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.