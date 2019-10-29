Britney Spears Wows In Blue Bikini And Sundress In New Video, Feels Like A ‘Goddess’

It’s been a banner day for singer Britney Spears. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer blessed her 23 million Instagram followers with a new video of herself modeling a blue bikini and a flowery sundress earlier today.

In a cute video, Spears showed off clips of herself modeling a tiny blue string bikini as well as a beautiful white flowery sundress that exposed her shoulders as she walked around the grounds of a lovely estate. Throughout the video, the singer’s signature blond locks fell in soft waves down her back and over her shoulders as she turned and struck a variety of poses showing off the two outfits. A wide-brimmed tan straw hat with a wide black hatband sat atop her head throughout the video.

The singer showed off her killer curves in the string bikini top, which tied around her neck and around her back and covered her breasts with strategically placed blue fabric triangles. The bottoms tied on both sides of Spears’s hips, showing hints of a tattoo she has on her lower abdomen.

Meanwhile, the sundress, which she wore as a coverup for the blue bikini, featured peach-colored flowers with green leaves, as well as spaghetti straps and ruffled sleeves, the latter of which hung over her shoulders. The dress had a v-neck and ruffles around the bottom swirled about her legs as she walked around a beautiful fountain on the property. The bikini’s blue strings remained visible when Spears wore the sundress.

Throughout the video, the “Pretty Girls” singer is smiling and flirting with the camera. In the caption, she revealed that she felt like a princess, only to correct herself and opt for a slightly higher title. However, Spears ultimately settled on something much higher than “princess” because she’s reading a book called The Inner Goddess Revolution, and it looked like the singer might be finding her own inner goddess.

Within minutes, more than 213,000 of Spears’ fans hit the “like” button to show their appreciation for her lighthearted video. Furthermore, well over 3,000 of her followers took the time to leave an uplifting comment praising the entertainer, with many acknowledging the pure joy that Spears expressed in the clips.

“Reina love seeing you so happy,” wrote singer Willie Gomez, who used to serve as a backup dancer for Spears.

“You are adorable. All the best to you,” gushed a happy follower.

“Your smile makes me smile, my love,” wrote another.

“I love this dress. You are beautiful in it,” replied a third fan.

Throughout the comments, followers expressed their joy at seeing the singer’s beautiful smile and apparent happiness in the clip, which she set to a happy tune.

