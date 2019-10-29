‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Fans Are Wondering Where Carol Was Headed At The End Of Episode 4

Is Carol set to run away or destroy the Whisperers in upcoming episodes of 'The Walking Dead?'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

At the end of Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was seen with a map and compass in hand. She looked set to head somewhere and fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series are already theorizing where that might be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carol may be planning something sinister. Forbes suggests that Carol may have been the one to release Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from captivity after he accidentally caused the death of Margo (Jerri Tubbs) in the most recent episode of The Walking Dead. This theory sees Carol free Negan in order to help her with a covert mission to destroy the Whisperers.

Distractify points out that Carol has mentioned to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on various occasions in Season 10 of The Walking Dead that she would like to get away from everything. As recent as this week’s episode, she reminded Daryl of their conversation about going to New Mexico after the incident with Negan causes conflict within Alexandria. As a result of this, they theorize that Carol could be set to leave The Walking Dead.

However, it has been previously stated that Carol and the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton), are set for a showdown in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. While this showdown may have already occurred when the pair sighted each other, Carol within the Whisperers territory, it seems unlikely this will be the final run in between the pair.

Eliza Morse / AMC

As Comic Book points out, the image released by AMC of the scene involving Carol in the latest episode of The Walking Dead appears to show a circled area. In order to see the location that is circled, fans really need to zoom in on the image but the red circle does eventually become apparent. However, the action of enlarging the image distorts the words so it is unclear which location Carol has circled. It is possible that Carol has circled an area in New Mexico. Alternatively, it could be a location within the Whisperers territory. If this is the case, Carol could be intent on a covert mission as Alpha has stressed before that no one is allowed to cross over into her territory under any circumstances.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”