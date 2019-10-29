‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jordan Attacks JJ, Hope Is Confronted

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 29, reveal that there will be some shocking new drama in Salem following Monday’s wild kick-off to the week.

Soap Hub reports that fans will watch as Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) begins to feel the heat. After Rafe begins to gather more details about why he passed out and fell ill, he’ll start to suspect Jordan of doing something to the cupcake that he ate in order to hurt Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

With the suspicion around her growing, Jordan will start to lose it, and when JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) seems to get too close, she’ll snap. Jordan will reportedly attack JJ and could be the person responsible for putting him in the alleged coma that he’s rumored to be heading into as the reported time jump draws near.

JJ’s storyline has died down a bit since he and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) moved past the deportation storyline. However, it looks like things are about to ramp back up for JJ, who will be at the center of some major controversy and drama in the upcoming weeks as the soap begins to head into November sweeps.

Meanwhile, JJ’s parents, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will have their own run-in. The newly reunited pair will come face-to-face with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) yet again. Rolf won’t stop until he retrieves the flash drive that Jennifer took from him. Rolf doesn’t want anyone knowing anything about his schemes and plans, and if Jen can crack the code, she’ll hold a lot of information that is precious to the mad scientist.

It looks like Rolf may go off the deep end as he tries to get his flash drive back, which will likely make Jack and Jen want to crack into the info even more and possibly write a story about what they find in the Salem Spectator.

Elsewhere, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will be worried about their friend, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). The duo will bump into Hope and decide to talk with her about the changes in her behavior. The confrontation may not go so well as fans already know that Hope is back in full Princess Gina mode thanks to Dr. Rolf, and completely head over heels in love with John.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.