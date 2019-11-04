Laura Pippen & Kourtney Kardashian Get Cozy While Sharing A Sexy Photo

Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian showed their compatibility on Larsa’s Instagram page for her 1.8 million followers. The Real Housewives of Miami and Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are close, both in the fresh social media image and in real life. In fact, Larsa has been close to all the Kardashians, especially Kim, for a long time.

On November 4, the two celebs turned up for their sexy update while wearing very little. Larsa had on what appeared to be a silver party dress that showed off her massive cleavage. The strapless mini included a nude panel in the front that gave the illusion that her fancy frock’s front dipped down to her navel without the benefit of any fabric.

In the photo, Larsa rocked enticing features such as neon yellow nails, fancy earrings and a bold ring on each beautifully manicured hand. She sat on a flocked sofa while sitting on one tanned leg and bending the other, flaunting her enviable pins. One hand touched her long, light-colored hair that was worn straight and was enhanced by an unusual top knot. The other hand grazed her bent knee.

Larsa rocked a full face of makeup, including arched and augmented brows, smoky eyes, black liner and mascara, and a neutral lip. She stared into the camera with a slightly confused expression while Kourtney cuddled up against her good pal.

The raven-haired beauty served up a sexy look as she stared provocatively into the camera, her long locks styled in a dramatic side part, with one side of her tresses put behind her ear and the other side falling over her front, hitting her left eye and hiding her decolletage.

Her outfit of choice seemed to mimic alluring lingerie. Kourt’s body was swathed in a lavender ensemble featuring black lace around the top and bottom, and loose spaghetti straps, one of which looked as if it would fall down her arm if she moved. The tiny frock, which shimmered, was hiked up to the top of her tanned thighs.

This enduring celebrity wore a full face of makeup, including darkened brows, smoky shadow, black mascara and liner, and a pale pink pout.

Even though Larsa’s post had only been live for an hour, her social media share earned nearly 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments from her fans and followers..

“You’re just better period,” said one admirer.

“Good Sisterhood is just [100, OK, heart-exclamation point emoji] looking good gaals,” stated a second Instagram user.

“You needa quit playing with me,” remarked a third fan, who added a red heart emoji to her comment about Larsa Pippen’s photo with chum Khloe Kardashian.