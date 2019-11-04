Larsa Pippen & Kourtney Kardashian Get Cozy While Sharing A Sexy Photo

Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian illustrated their compatibility on Larsa’s Instagram page for her 1.8 million followers. The Real Housewives of Miami and Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are close, both in their fresh social media image and in real life. In fact, Larsa has been close to all the Kardashians, especially Kim, for a long time.

On November 4, the two celebs turned up for their sexy update while wearing very little. Larsa was wearing what appeared to be a silver party dress that showed off her massive cleavage. The strapless mini dress included a nude panel in the front that gave the illusion her fancy frock’s front dipped down to her navel without the benefit of any fabric.

In the photo, Larsa rocked enticing features such as neon yellow nails, fancy earrings and a bold ring on each beautifully manicured hand. She rested on a flocked sofa while sitting on one tanned leg and while bending the other, flaunting her enviable pins. One hand touched her long, light-colored hair that was worn straight and was enhanced by a complicated top knot. The other hand grazed her bent knee.

Larsa rocked a full face of makeup, including arched and augmented brows, smoky eyes, black liner and mascara, and a neutral lip. She stared into the camera with a slightly confused expression while Kourtney cuddled up against her good pal.

As for Kourtney, the raven-haired beauty served up a sexy look as she stared provocatively into the camera. Her long locks were styled with a dramatic side part, one side of which had been put behind her ear with the other side falling over her front, obscuring part of her left eye and partly hiding her decolletage.

The 40-year-old star’s outfit seemed to mimic alluring lingerie. Kourt’s body was swathed in a lavender ensemble featuring black lace around the top and bottom edges, and loose spaghetti straps, one of which looked as if it would fall down her arm if she moved. The tiny, shimmering frock was hiked up to the top of this Kardashian sister’s tanned thighs.

The enduring celebrity wore a full face of makeup, including darkened brows, smoky shadow, black mascara and liner, and a pale pink pout.

Even though Larsa’s post had only been live for less than an hour, her social media share earned nearly 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments from her fans and followers.

“You’re just better period,” said one admirer.

“Good Sisterhood is just [100, OK, heart-exclamation point emoji], looking good gaals,” stated a second Instagram user.

“You needa quit playing with me,” remarked a third fan, who added a red heart emoji to her comment on the sexy photo.