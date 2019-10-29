World Series Flashers Julia Rose And Lauren Summer Reveal Punishment For Exposing Themselves At Game 5

Flashers Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, both 25, received punishment for exposing themselves during Game 5 of this year’s World Series at Nationals Park, which pitted the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros. The video of the incident went viral as both women later took to Twitter and shared the letters they received from Major League Baseball about the incident.

“On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely,” read the letter Rose received from MLB, as seen on her Twitter.

David L. Thomas, Vice President of Security and Ballpark Operation for MLB, signed the letter that Rose shared with her followers on the popular social media platform. Summer likewise claimed to have received a similar letter.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Rose and Summer planned to return to Nationals Park today to retrieve their shirts, though it’s unclear if they were allowed to be on the property after receiving the indefinite ban.

While MLB accused the women of promoting their magazine, Shagmag, Rose and Summer declared they had another reason for taking off their yellow shirts during the sold-out event. According to a report from USA Today, Rose and Summer told their social media followers that they pulled off the stunt because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Summer took to Twitter to let fans know that she and Rose planned to use proceeds from subscriptions to Shagmag — which Rose founded — to help women who have breast cancer pay for their medical bills. Summer, who serves as a brand executive for the magazine, said even knowing about the ban, she and Rose would do the whole thing again. In the tweet, Summer urged her followers to subscribe to Shagmag, which costs $15 per month.

Rose appeared on Season 4 of MTV’s Are You The One. Meanwhile, Summer posed for Playboy.

The topless women weren’t the only big news out of Game 5 of this year’s World Series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the crowd booed and chanted “lock him up” when President Donald Trump was introduced and showed on the Jumbotron, though he kept on smiling and clapping despite the negativity.

The Houston Astros won the game, 7-1, giving them a 3-2 lead over the Washington Nationals in the best-of-seven series. The teams meet again for Game 6 on Tuesday, October 29, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.