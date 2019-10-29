Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Minuscule Black Thong Bikini On Hawaiian Vacation

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood has traded in the lush green forests of the Pacific Northwest for the sunny beaches and ocean of Hawaii recently. The blonde bombshell revealed two days ago that she was in Maui, Hawaii, for her best friend’s wedding. Underwood has shared a few snaps of herself in skimpy swimwear with her eager Instagram followers, and her latest double Instagram update tantalized her fans yet again.

In the first of the two snaps, Underwood rocked a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bottoms stretched high over her hips and had a mesh panel towards the waistband that added a little dose of seduction. The top of the swimsuit wasn’t a typical triangle bikini top, but rather almost a bandeau that stretched straight across her chest with two thin straps holding the fabric up. The top flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, and Underwood’s toned stomach was also on display. Underwood revealed in the caption that the bikini she rocked in the pictures was from White Fox, an online store where the pieces are designed in Australia.

She pouted her lips in the first snap and closed her eyes for the shot, while the ocean waves gently lapped at her legs. The sun appeared to be going down in the shot as Underwood enjoyed the beach during the evening hours.

In the second snap in the series, Underwood decided to flaunt her ample assets from behind. She waded even further into the ocean until the water came up to just above her knees and she raised her hands in the air for the shot. Her blond locks tumbled down in damp waves, and some of the details of the back of her bikini were visible. The top had the same mesh panels that were visible on her swimsuit bottoms, and two thin black straps stretched across her back.

The swimsuit bottoms were a thong style, and Underwood’s booty was on full display in the sassy shot. She smiled for the camera and appeared lost in her own world.

Underwood’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“Maui wowing,” one follower commented.

Another fan got a bit cheeky with his comment, and said, “you always show the most amazing beautiful natural views! Oh wait… there’s an ocean behind you too… completely missed that!”

Another follower said “Sara Underwood… Oregon’s true gem.”

The beauty hasn’t only worn swimwear while in Hawaii, though. Just yesterday, she posted a few snaps of herself in a nude dress with fringe details from online retailer Fashion Nova, which she wore to the actual wedding she was attending.