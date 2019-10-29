Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Makes Phyllis An Offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 29, brings an incredibly tempting offer for Phyllis, but she might not take the bait. Plus, Adam and Victor arrive at a somewhat shaky compromise that gives Victor nothing that he truly wants, and Victoria is set on getting revenge on her younger brother for what he did to their father and their family.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) thinks over a very tempting offer, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that Adam (Mark Grossman) is back in town, Phyllis is ready to return to their business of taking over Newman Enterprises. Too bad for Phyllis, though, because Adam is only back in town for Connor (Judah Mackey). His days of personal vendettas are behind him, thank you very much. Phyllis isn’t known for taking “no” as an answer, though, so she continues to push Adam to get back to their evil schemes.

Adam thinks he can buy Phyllis off with $2 million, but it seems that he may underestimate his previous partner in crime. Although $2 million contains a lot of zeros, Phyllis isn’t interested in Adam’s small change — she plans to hold out of the whole bag of money she thinks she would make if they took down Newman. Plus, Phyllis would also gain the revenge factor, should she convince Adam to work together again. It looks like Phyllis will gain some leverage over the coming weeks, leading her to flip the script on her business partners.

Meanwhile, Adam and Victor (Eric Braeden) arrive at a compromise, but it’s tentative. Again, Adam states that he’s only in town for his son. However, Victor believes that Connor needs to stay near his extended family for the stability it provides. While Adam thinks that’s laughable, it seems that he and Connor will remain in town, but it may be more because of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) than out of any sense of family. After all, Connor professes to hate it there as much as Adam does. The fact remains that Adam wants nothing to do with his family, and it looks like Victor is willing to oblige him — for now.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants revenge on her little brother. She doesn’t appreciate the way Adam treated the whole family since his return, and Victoria isn’t shy about letting Victor know. After all, Adam’s medication switch could’ve cost Victor his life. While Victor would love to see his children give their brother another chance, Victoria believes that they would all be better off without Adam involved in their lives. That’s a sentiment that Adam appears to share with his sister.