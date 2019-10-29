Aubrey O’Day Puts On Sexy Plunge Dress For Jessica Rabbit Costume

Aubrey O’Day has been sharing a ton of photos of various Halloween costumes with her Instagram fans. And it seems like as we get closer to the holiday, the more stunning her costumes get. Her newest photo saw her offering a take on Jessica Rabbit as she posed in a sexy red dress. One of the most eye-catching parts of her ensemble was arguably her sparkling dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a high slit on her left leg, which left her cleavage and legs exposed. The singer stayed true to the original with wavy long hair that covered her left eye, along with colorful gloves.

Aubrey ostensibly held a rabbit in her right hand, which was actually a dog that may have been wearing a rabbit costume — or one that was Photoshopped. Her makeup was also notable, as she rocked bright red lipstick and shimmery purple eyeshadow. She edited the image to make it appear as though she was standing on a white, circular base with a purple backdrop. Additionally, there was a video filter of white circles falling towards the bottom of the image.

Even though the post has only been live for a couple of hours, it’s been watched over 123,000 times. Fans seemed to love the costume, as they gushed about it in the comments section.

Many followers seemed super excited to see Aubrey’s costume.

“Ok girl. KILLING THE MF GAME OUT HERE!! Ooo weee,” exclaimed an admirer.

“Hands down you the winner for best Halloween costume,” stated a fan.

“YAAASSSSSSS you look so AMAZING!!!” raved a third follower.

“Yaaaaasssssss! This is it! Write an album featuring that alter ego!” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

So far, the singer has shared over 10 different Halloween costumes with her fans. Her second most recent post showed her exposing her chest as she gave off mermaid vibes, while other updates showed her posing as a Cheshire Cat, a vampire, and more.

And while most of Aubrey’s fans seemed stoked to see her as Jessica Rabbit, the singer has been dealing with many people who have been asking her about plastic surgery. She opened up on the topic, as reported by Allure. In particular, she gave a shout-out to a follower whose comment seemed to bother her more than the rest.

“I think the worst comment I ever read — and then I didn’t read any more — was ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves,” she revealed.