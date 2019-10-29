‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Negan Will Join The Whisperers Now That He Has Escaped

Fans of the comics are hoping that Negan will meet up with the Whisperers in upcoming episodes of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) being freed from captivity at Alexandria. Prior to that, he had been restrained for the accidental death of Margo (Jerri Tubbs) who was attacking Lydia (Cassady McClincy). Many at Alexandria had been calling for his execution. However, the council had decided to wait until morning in order to make a decision. When Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) went to Negan’s cell, his escape was discovered.

Already, theories have developed regarding who freed Negan. However, those who also read the comic books that AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on are now wondering if Negan will join with the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, refused to say what will happen next regarding Negan and the Whisperers, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the comic book series, Negan does escape from Alexandria, being freed by a resident who was hostile towards Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln in the TV series). As a result of this, he decides to join with the Whisperers since they are opposed to Alexandria and the other communities who do not like him. However, Negan soon discovers that some of his core morals are directly opposed to those held by the Whisperers, and he decides to leave.

As to whether or not this will occur in The Walking Dead remains to be seen but Kang has stated that viewers will certainly get to find out where Negan has gone.

“We’re going to find out very soon where he has gone,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Negan will meet up with Beta (Ryan Hurst) at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Previously, the meeting between Negan and Beta has been described as hilarious. And, judging by what Kang now says about the upcoming episode, viewers are hoping that this meeting will happen in next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

“We’re going to have some fun with Negan, so we’ll really get to see [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] doing his thing. I don’t want to give too much away there, but there’s some of my favorite stuff with him in the next episode.”

Of course, viewers will just have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more regarding Negan and the Whisperers.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”