Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Black Pants So Tight They Look Painted On

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom has been rocking a lot of ensembles lately that consist of a cozy-looking sweater paired with black pants so tight they look painted on — and her latest Instagram update is no different. The blonde bombshell shared a sizzling snap with her 8.3 million followers that had them drooling.

In the picture, Nystrom posed with her body facing away from the camera. Her position made sure that her booty was on full display as the focal point in the shot, and she peered over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. Nystrom paired the tight black pants with a loose white sweater that made the overall ensemble look casual and effortless. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in gentle waves and she brushed a few strands away from her face as she stared at the camera.

The post itself was a partnership with a Swedish retailer, Freddys Store, as Nystrom explained in the caption. The blonde beauty isn’t afraid of showing off all that Sweden has to offer on her Instagram page. While many other influencers share snaps from tropical locations in which they’re looking bronzed and sweating in the sun, Nystrom frequently shares snaps of herself walking the streets of Sweden or getting out in nature in the Nordic country.

Nystrom’s fans loved the partnership the stunner struck up with the Swedish retailer, and in particular, they loved the pants that she selected for the shot. The post received over 64,300 likes within just four hours as Nystrom’s followers took to the comments section with their thoughts.

“Gorgeous looking lady, beautiful style, great shot as always,” one follower commented.

“Those look amazing on you,” another follower said.

One fan referenced the caption of the post and told Nystrom, “a beautiful flower like yourself will always find the last bit of sun for all seasons!!!”

Another fan simply called Nystrom “my queen.”

While the blond beauty has been rocking black pants in all kinds of textures lately, she’s also not afraid to mix it up with different colors. Just yesterday, the beauty shared a snap of herself in pale pink leggings that clung to every inch of her curvy physique and a white cropped top that flaunted her enviable abs.

Followers who simply can’t get enough of the blonde beauty on Instagram should ensure that they’re following Nystrom on YouTube as well. Her YouTube channel doesn’t have nearly as many followers as her Instagram page does yet, but it provides plenty of extra content for fans who want a little more Anna in their lives.