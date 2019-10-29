‘Fox & Friends’ Reportedly Edits Out Boos In Video Of Donald Trump’s World Series Appearance

Donald Trump‘s attendance at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C, for Game 5 of the 2019 World Series didn’t quite go as planned. After Trump’s face hit the video screen, the crowd began to boo him and chant “Lock him up!” to him and his allies in the luxury box. As The Inquisitr reported, critics took the opportunity to take to social media and remind Trump of the warm reception his predecessor, Barack Obama, received when he attended sports events.

Per Media Matters for America, Trump’s appearance was shown on the morning show Fox & Friends, and the news channel edited out the boos.

Fox News is known for providing Trump with more favorable coverage than other networks, although that appears to have shifted slightly in recent weeks. The Hill reported that Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier said last week that Trump’s attacks on the “fake news” media are a “problem.”

“I think it’s a problem. I don’t love — that’s a bad phrase. I think it’s — we’re all trying to do our job,” he said of the phrase “enemy of the people” that Trump often hurls at the mainstream media outlets and those within it.

Trump recently hit out at Fox News for their polls, which have been showing him trailing some of the Democratic presidential candidates.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” he tweeted earlier this month.

President Trump booed loudly when introduced to the crowd in the third inning at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries2019 pic.twitter.com/pLstOthT2h — Scott Boeck (@ScottBoeck) October 28, 2019

Regardless, a Media Research Center report revealed that Trump received a high amount of coverage from the Big Three evening newscasts — ABC, CBS, and NBC — from June 1 through August 31. However, 90 percent of this coverage was negative and focused on accusations of racism and scandals.

“The media mania over Trump is more intense than that of four summers ago, but the pattern is similar,” the report reads, adding that following Trump’s entry into the race for the 2016 election, he instantly received a higher degree of coverage than leading Democrat Hillary Clinton and his closet Republican challenger, Jeb Bush.

Although many of Trump’s supporters back his attacks on the media, many outside of his circle are skeptical of the approach. Kurt Bardella, a former spokesman for Breitbart News who switched to the Democratic Party, is critical of Trump’s strategy, which he believes is ultimately trying to undermine facts to make them seem less credible to his base.