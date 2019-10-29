NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Could Form Mavs’ ‘Big Three’ With Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis In Dallas

All-Star point guard Chris Paul may have started the 2019-20 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but most people still see him as one of the players who will be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. The Thunder are yet to admit it but since the departure of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, multiple signs are pointing out that they are heading into an inevitable rebuild, making the 34-year-old CP3 an odd fit on their roster. At this point in his NBA career, Paul will undeniably be better off playing for a legitimate playoff contender than wasting his remaining years in the NBA mentoring young players in a rebuilding team like the Thunder.

Though he’s owed $124 million over three years, several NBA teams who are in dire need of a backcourt boost could benefit from trading for Chris Paul, including the Dallas Mavericks. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the deal that would send Paul to Dallas to form “Big Three” with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis could give the Mavericks a realistic chance of becoming a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference this season.

“The Dallas Mavericks might be closer to contending than everyone thinks if the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis pairing looks as good in practice as it sounds in theory. But this club could use another shot-creator, and Paul sits several stories above incumbents Delon Wright, Seth Curry and J.J. Barea. Paul reportedly pushed for more set plays last season, per ESPN.com’s Tim MacMahon, and Mavs coach Rick Carlisle is one of the best X’s and O’s tacticians in the business. Paul is also a good enough outside shooter (career 37.1 percent) that his arrival wouldn’t stunt Doncic’s on-ball development. If the Mavs want to go all-in, this is their move.”

The tandem of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has undeniably made the Mavericks one of the most exciting teams in the league this season. However, in order to strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the 2020 NBA championship title, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding more star power on their roster. Chris Paul may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he would still be an upgrade for Delon Wright, Seth Curry, and J.J. Barea at the point guard position.

Chris Paul would give the Mavericks a pass-first point guard and another reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. In his first three games as a Thunder, Paul averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc. However, bringing Paul to Dallas won’t be easy, especially knowing that the Mavericks would be needing to match his massive salary. In the potential deal with the Thunder, the Mavericks may need to sacrifice the likes of Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to enable Paul to form “Big Three” with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas.