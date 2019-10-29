Bethenny Frankel’s Sexy Angel Costume Has Fans Bashing Ramona Singer

Bethenny Frankel is getting into the Halloween spirit with her newest Instagram update where she showed off her white angel costume. The post included three photos, which showed her posing indoors and outdoors. The first photo of the set featured the former Real Housewives of New York star posing with her hands on her hips. She wore a white bra and a lacy white teddy, which she tucked into a pair of tiny, ruffled shorts. Her angel wings were quite large and made for a convincing costume.

Bethenny completed her look with a pair of white sandals with white fur accents while also sporting tights with sparkle accents throughout. She then shared a second photo that was a close-up of her ornate face makeup. In addition to a bedazzled chest decor piece, she rocked a headpiece and sparkles that were placed around her eyes. Her makeup included light pink and blue eyeshadow, along with an eye-catching shade of pink lipstick.

The update has been liked over 26,000 times so far, and while some fans focused on sending Bethenny compliments, there were also many people who bashed Ramona Singer. Ramona, a current star on RHONY, also went as an angel this year, which didn’t go unnoticed by many dedicated fans.

“Ramona tried to steal another thing from you!!!” exclaimed a fan, who happened to get a response from Bethenny, who simply used a laughing-crying emoji.

“Looks like your ‘wrings’ aren’t upside down like Ramona’s were!” noted a follower.

But not everyone saw the twinning as a bad thing.

“OMG, you and Ramona both dressed as angels this year you both look great!! #wowbethennywow,” complimented an admirer.

Furthermore, other people gushed about the entrepreneur’s good looks.

“Get ready for the call from Victoria Secret to walk the runway…,” said a fan.

Loading...

Yesterday, Ramona shared a slideshow on her Instagram page that showed her in a white angel costume. However, her look was much different. For one, she wore a dress that featured a “v” neckline and a ruffled skirt. Her wings also did not look as large or majestic in the photos that she shared. The posts were geo-tagged in New York, New York, and showed Ramona mingling with her friends as she seemingly had a fun night out.

Fans can stay tuned to Bethenny’s social media for potential new updates in the coming days. For now, those that can’t seem to get enough of the Skinnygirl founder can check out a post where she rocked a swimsuit.