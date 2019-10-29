American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Body In String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

The temperatures may be dropping fast, but that doesn’t seem like a good enough reason to keep Qimmah Russo out of a bikini. As of the past few days, the American fitness model has been busy sharing a slew of sweltering photos of herself rocking different bikinis on her Instagram page, and they are each hotter than the previous.

On Monday, Russo kicked off the week on the right foot when she took to the popular social media app to post a series of eye-popping photos in which she dons a bikini so tiny that it barely stays within the no-nudity policy strictly applied by Instagram. While the photos are a tad too racy to share here, those wishing to take a peek can do so here.

In the series, Russo is standing on a sandy ground somewhere in Far North Dallas, a residential suburb of the Texas city, as she indicated via the tag paired with her post. The fitness bombshell is rocking a dark green two-piece bathing suit that attaches on the sides, creating a hybrid monokini. The piece consists of a tiny triangle top that ties up behind her neck and barely cover her assets.

The bottom piece is very similar to the triangle of the top, but inverted, exposing a lot of skin on her pelvic area. A set of straps then connect the bottoms’ sides to the top, crisscrossing over her torso and going behind her shoulders.

Russo completed her outfit with a matching headband. According to the tag she shared with her photos, the interesting bikini she is wearing is from Asherah Swim & Sport. A quick look through the brand’s Instagram page shows that Russo wore the Siren Bikini and Goddess Head Scarf.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has racked up about 68,000 likes within just a few hours of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,600 comments to the photo, proving to be a an immediate hit with her fans.

Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise her insane physique, showering the fitness model with compliments and leaving a trail of emoji.

“OMG HEART ATTACK [heart eyes emoji] HELP,” one user chimed in.

“[Red heart emoji] you are truly stunningly amazing,” said another fan.

“Baby girl you fire!!!!!!!!” a third fan raved.

“Ur not even fair,” another one wrote.