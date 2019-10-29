‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Details Of Yumiko And Magna’s Backstory Are Revealed In Episode 5

A casual comment by Magna revealed that Yumiko was her lawyer before the outbreak in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 spent some time with Magna (Nadia Hilker) and her girlfriend, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). As a result of this, a surprising admission regarding their relationship prior to the outbreak was revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a tree fell on one of the walls at Hilltop in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. This led to Magna and Yumiko helping to fight walkers that were trying to get in through the damaged wall.

Further on during the episode, there was a heated conversation had between the pair regarding whether or not they should have stayed outside to fight even though they were physically exhausted. This led to Magna making a comment about their life before the zombie apocalypse.

“You’re not my lawyer anymore,” Magna said in response to Yumiko’s decision to bow out of the battle and retreat back into the relative safety of Hilltop.

As Comic Book points out, viewers already know that Magna spent time in jail prior to the outbreak. Now, in the latest episode, it has been revealed that Yumiko was her lawyer during this time. While further information regarding their backstory has not yet been revealed, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, has stated that further details will come to light in future episodes.

“We will dole out a little more back story with Magna and Yumiko,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“We wanted to deal with it as sort of like an organic fashion as possible, since they’ve been together so long that they wouldn’t just kind of come out and say, ‘Here’s the back story of how we know each other.'”

Gene Page / AMC

Kang also said that the reveal in Episode 4 goes some way to showing how the pair’s relationship started. In addition, she stated that “it was not a relationship of equals” at the start. However, over time, and due to the fact that the zombie apocalypse threatened, their relationship has evolved and changed from that of their first contact.

Of course, if viewers want to learn more about the backstory involving Magna and Yumiko, they will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”