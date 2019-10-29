Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Sculpted Physique In Skintight Yoga Pants

Savannah Prez never tires of showing off her sculpted physique to her legion of Instagram fans, and they don’t seem to either. Over the weekend, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a sizzling snapshot in which she rocks a skintight workout set that hugs her every curve, putting her eye-popping figure on full display.

In the photo, Prez is standing on a road in front of a monument in Roeselare, in the Flemish province of West Flanders in her native country, as she indicated via the tag included with her post. The model is rocking a light blue two-piece workout set that consists of a crop top that features long mesh sleeves and a solid bodice that hugs her torso tightly.

Prez teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that sit right above her belly button, helping accentuate her curvy backside. The yoga pants also feature the same mesh details of the sleeves along its length, adding texture to her outfit. The fitness bombshell is posing with her side to the camera, putting her derriere and famous thighs front and center.

As she indicated via the tag and caption paired with the photo, the outfit she is wearing is from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

As an ambassador, Prez often holds giveaways for the brand. In fact, the model shared in her caption that the latest winner had just been announced in her Instagram stories.

For the photo, Prez is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down. Her perfectly straight strands cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her back and chest. The model is looking to her left at the camera as she smiles lightly.

Since going live, the post — which Prez shared with her 627,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 16,400 likes within about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 215 comments to the photo, proving to be popular among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to express their admiration for the fitness model, showering her with compliments and/or leaving a trail of emoji.

“Gorgeous shot! Love the color and the outfit looks very comfortable!” one user raved.

“This color look[s] great on you,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a star-struck emoji.

“You look amazing in that color!” said a third user, adding a string of fire emoji after the words.