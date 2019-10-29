Tammy Hembrow Drives Fans Wild In Scandalous, Strappy Swimsuit That Leaves Very Little To The Imagination

Tammy Hembrow is pushing Instagram’s limits yet again.

On Monday, October 28, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram to share a sizzling new post that was sure to send more than a few pulses racing. The upload included not one, but two eye-popping shots of the 25-year-old debuting a new piece from her upcoming collaboration with the California-based swimwear line Minimale Animale, which drops next week and will include items in Tammy’s own color creation — a metallic shade of purple called Euphoria.

The double Instagram update proved impossible to ignore, not only for the exciting first look at the bikini babe’s clothing collab but also because the scandalous swimwear left very little to the imagination. This allowed for a seriously NSFW display that her 10 million followers couldn’t get enough of.

Tammy sent temperatures soaring as she posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera in the strappy, string one-piece swimsuit that provided virtually no coverage to her flawless figure. Its daring thong-style design left the model’s sandy booty completely bare, while also allowing her to flaunt her toned thighs in their entirety.

The thin straps that the number was comprised of crisscrossed elements on the side of her rib cage, creating sexy cutout designs on her back and stomach that highlighted her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways.

The second photo of the stunner in her racy swimwear exposed a teasing glance at the front side of the piece that appeared to only offer slightly more coverage than the back. Its minuscule cups hid only what was necessary, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage well within eyesight of her audience.

Tammy’s platinum blonde hair was completely damp and cascaded behind her back to offer some coverage to her skin-baring display. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a dusting of pink blush, smoky eye shadow, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans went absolutely wild for the latest addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the duo of shots has already earned more than 269,000 likes within just four hours of going live to the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many showered the Aussie beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are pure art,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tammy was “deff body goals.”

“My goodness babe, perfection,” commented a third follower.

Tammy announced her collaboration with the Minimale Animale swimwear brand last week with another steamy Instagram post that was noticed for all of the right reasons. In the previous upload, the babe flaunted her figure in a swimsuit of the same Euphoria purple color, though this time her swimwear of choice was a string bikini that was only slightly less revealing but still sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.