Instagram Bombshell Sophie Mudd Exposes Booty In Sheer Mini Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Sophie Mudd knows how to get her fans’ attention, and she’s using that power to sell her own merchandise on Instagram.

On Monday, the brunette beauty with 1.4 million followers on Instagram teased her fans with a photo of herself rocking a sheer mini dress that exposes her pert posterior.

According to the caption, the post was meant to promote the model’s 2020 calendar.

“2020 calendar is now live,” she wrote in the caption. “This year’s theme is a little more personal & little inside to my life out of the social cloud..very limited run.”

The calendar sells at three price points on her website. You can buy a regular copy for $25 or shell out $30 for a signed one. Then there’s the deluxe version, which sells for $60 and includes a signed Polaroid. According to the product description, the calendars contain 14 photos that have never been released before. The product is currently available for pre-order as copies will begin shipping on December 16.

In the comments, Sophie’s fans seemed very excited about the calendar.

“Went for the signed edition, looking forward on getting it,” one fan wrote.

“Ordered,” another admirer added.

Others just commented on the photo in front of them.

“God you are so beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“Did it hurt when u fell from heaven,” a fourth person commented.

As The Inquisitr reported, Sophie has previously gotten comments like these on a photo of herself in which she’s wearing a skimpy lime-green bikini while showing off a lot of her underboob. The photo currently has over 160,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

But unfortunately for all of those infatuated followers in her comments section, Sophie is in a relationship. The model is currently dating Austin Dash, the son of Clueless actress and former Fox News contributor Stacey Dash.

Although he only pops up in a couple of her Instagram photos, Sophie is all over Austin’s page.

“I forgot to post cuz we’re together having fun happy birthday cube, I’m mad about you,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of them together. In the snap, Sophie is wearing pink bunny ears and a crop top.

In another photo, the two are embracing as a private jet waits behind them. In the caption, Austin hinted that they were about to go on an “adventure.”

According to Heightline, the two have been dating since 2017. Sophie has previously been romantically linked to Conrad Hilton Jr, who is an heir to the Hilton Hotels fortune and a brother to celebrity socialite Paris Hilton.

