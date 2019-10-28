Spoilers For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 7: Dance Order For Halloween Episode Revealed

Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars is all about Halloween, and spoilers tease that the remaining eight pairs have a lot of great performances on the way. Week 7 will have both individual and team dances and now DWTS teasers breaking down the dance order have emerged.

George Pennacchio of ABC7 shared the dance order spoilers for Week 7 of Dancing with the Stars via his Twitter page. Pennacchio says that Kel Mitchell will open the show with Witney Carson, and they will be followed by James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Going third Monday night is Ally Brooke and her partner Sasha Farber, and the fourth spot goes to The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her pro dancer Alan Bersten. Next will be Karamo Brown with his pro partner Jenna Johnson, and Dancing with the Stars spoilers reveal that Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will follow.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold will be seventh in the Week 7 lineup and that means that Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov will close out the individual dances. Luckily for fans, that’s not the end of Monday’s show though.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers have previously noted that there is a big opening number slated to kick off Monday’s DWTS show. After that come the individual performances, followed by the first team dances of Season 28.

In the latter part of Monday’s Week 7 episode, Dancing with the Stars spoilers detail that viewers will watch “Team Trick” and “Team Treat” hit the dance floor. After that, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will start the elimination process.

It seems certain that at least one pair will be heading home at the end of Monday’s show. Could Week 7 bring a double elimination as some DWTS fans have speculated? The network hasn’t said that is the case, and they probably wouldn’t reveal that until close to the end of the episode if they were going that route.

It’s not known for sure if there is a double elimination coming Monday night, but Season 28 seems due for one. Having the team battle incorporated into this next show could make things especially complicated for the losing team if two pairs are slated to be cut rather than just one.

Dancing with the Stars fans are anxious to see which pairs will do well in Week 7 and which ones will struggle. Both Team Trick and Team Trick have been teasing folks that they have some fun stuff cooked up for this Halloween-themed adventure and it’s a good bet that Kate and Pasha probably have something especially fantastic planned to snag that last spot.

Fans will want to make sure they start voting for their favorite DWTS pairs as soon as the show begins, especially given last week’s shocking elimination. The Dancing with the Stars finale is just around the corner and it looks like it’ll be a tough battle to get into that final stage of the competition.