Ayesha Curry Is A Blond Bombshell For Sydel Curry’s Cardi B-Themed Party

Foodie Ayesha Curry has mixed up her hairstyles over the years but has almost always rocked dark locks. That’s precisely why a recent Instagram update had her fans stunned.

Ayesha shared a picture in which she was rocking an entirely different sort of look, as she transformed from a brunette babe to a blond bombshell. Ayesha rocked short shorts that weren’t visible under her oversized jacket, and a pair of vibrant green running shoes. She perched on a ledge and looked off into the distance, and she was rocking long blond locks.

The blond beauty explained in the caption that the look was for a birthday party thrown by Sydel Curry, the sister of her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry. The party theme was all about rapper Cardi B, and it seems that Ayesha was inspired to go blond for her party look. In the shot, the babe looked relaxed in her ensemble that channeled some major street style. She didn’t post any shots from the actual party, but fans were loving the look she chose for the occasion nonetheless.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the radical transformation, and the post received over 217,000 likes within just six hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

One of the comments on the post actually came from Stephen Curry himself, and he seemed unable to stop himself from flirting with his gorgeous wife a little.

“Flight gets home at 2am,” read the Warriors star’s comment.

“Okay! So the blonde is a must! You look so good! Yes queen!” another follower commented.

“You don’t look like CARDI but you cute, though,” one fan said.

One fan simply commented, “Steph is lucky to have you.”

Ayesha has been mixing it up with her Instagram feed, and just a few hours after sharing the smoking-hot snap of herself as a blond bombshell, she shared a picture of two of her children dressed up as astronauts.

The beauty is known for her passion for food, and many fans are curious as to what she has in the works with Ellen Tube. Ayesha shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram shot of herself reclining in a chair, rocking a simple white t-shirt and sipping a La Croix. She clarified in the caption of that particular Instagram update that she had just finished shooting a digital series with the daytime talk show host’s platform.