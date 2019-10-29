Steve Bannon Says Joe Biden Is ‘Totally Compromised’ By China

During an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who has since toured Europe to spread his message of national populism, suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is “totally compromised” by China. He claims that Biden’s son, Hunter, and his former connections with a Chinese company, BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company, have damaged Biden’s current bid for president, Newsweek reports.

“I think Joe Biden is totally compromised by China. I think people understand it,” he said. “I think the Ukraine situation’s the same thing.”

Hunter Biden resigned from the board of BHR earlier this month in the wake of focus on his previous position on the board of Ukraine energy company, Burisma, while his father was vice president. In addition to resigning from BHR, Hunter pledged to not work in foreign companies if his father is elected president. The moves came as Donald Trump and his allies accused the Bidens of being involved in corruption in Ukraine.

Regardless, Bannon believes that the assistance Hunter received from Biden is tantamount of misconduct.

“[Hunter Biden] got in the Navy with no expertise because of Joe Biden. He got on the board because of connections to Joe Biden. His whole career is around having access to Joe Biden—political corruption.”

"The Chinese are hoping for a Democratic administration," says Steve Bannon who calls #2020 candidates Biden and Harris "weak on China." pic.twitter.com/FXgawhla1L — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 2, 2019

Per Insider, Bannon recently spoke to John Catsimatidis on his New York radio show The Answer and talked about Pelosi’s approach to impeachment, which he believes is, as of now, effective.

“She’s running the most sophisticated political warfare, the most sophisticated political disinformation campaign, and they’re winning right now. And we’ve got to get organized,” he said.

Trump previously suggested that he doesn’t need an impeachment team to deal with the probe into him — something Bannon appears he would likely disagree with. He made the comment to reporters last week and suggested that the inquiry is a “phony deal,” adding that his controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which sparked the impeachment probe — was “perfect.”

Bannon has a new podcast called War Room: Impeachment that aims to battle the Democrat-led impeachment probe by providing the facts pertaining to “witnesses, the testimony, [and] the legal arguments.” He departed the White House back in 2017 not long after the United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to the death of one counterprotester and two state troopers via a helicopter crash.

Although Bannon criticized Trump in Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, he later apologized and appears to be back on the president’s side, suggesting that his support for Trump’s agenda is “unwavering,” per a statement to Axios.