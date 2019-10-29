Blac Chyna Sizzles In See-Through Dress On Instagram

Blac Chyna posted a new Instagram update, and it was all about the little black dress. The ensemble she wore was anything but traditional; it was shimmery, see-through, and skin-tight. The dress featured long sleeves, along with thin black horizontal stripes throughout. Plus, the dress had cut-outs on the side, which peeked through in the shot.

Thanks to the sheer nature of the outfit, the model’s black bottoms were visible through the dress, along with her belly button. She posed with her right arm wrapped around her midriff, while she placed her left hand by her neck. She gave a smoldering look and wore her hair down. She opted for a short, black wig with hair that flipped out at the bottom. Blac’s makeup included dark eyeliner on the lower and upper lids, along with shimmery eyeshadow. Her lips popped thanks to her glossy lipstick, which she complemented with dark lip liner. She appeared to go without any jewelry and kept things simple.

The update has been liked over 93,000 times so far, with fans leaving their compliments in the comments section.

“Always on point with your look stay flawless,” said a follower.

“Your beatiful level has exceeded imagination carry on,” noted an admirer.

“D*mmm I need to meet you,” suggested a fan.

“I’ve been loving your makeup lately chy!!!” exclaimed a social media user.

In addition, The Real Blac Chyna star shared a video a couple of days ago that showed her breaking a sweat at the gym. She wore what appeared to be a bodysuit. It was white with a busy floral design, and she added a pop of color with her pink beanie. She opted for a blond wig with long hair that reached her derriere.

The video showed Blac doing squats while working with weights at the same time. She wore a black waist slimmer belt, which was easier to see in later photos of the set. Plus, she also revealed her mom, Tokyo Toni, is getting her own show on Zeus. She shared clips from the show on Instagram, and it’s reportedly a dating show. Fans will have to wait longer to see what the show will be all about, since the premiere isn’t until November 10.

The relationship between Blac and her mom is known to be volatile at times, although it’s evident that they definitely support each other in their reality TV endeavors.

Fans that can’t seem to get enough of the model can also check out a prior update where she rocked a black-and-gold outfit.