Casi Davis Flaunts Bombshell Hip-To-Waist Ratio In Black Bikini As She Shares Some ‘California Love’

Casi Davis is heating up Instagram with her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio.

On Monday, the Miami-born bombshell shared a photo of herself rocking a skimpy black bikini that showed off her bodacious curves. In the picture, the model is standing next to a rock formation in a pose that further accentuates the width of her hips. She wears her golden locks around her shoulders in loose beachy waves as she sends the camera a smoldering stare.

“California Love,” she wrote in the caption, a hint that she’s currently spending time on the west coast.

In the comments, several fans seemed completely entranced by the photo.

“Wowwww you’re amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments.

“Coast to coast hottie,” another fan added.

“Obsessed,” a third fan gushed.

It looks like Casi even inspired one fan to consider relocating.

“I’m moving to California rn,” a fourth admirer promised.

Casi regularly shows off her enviable physique on Instagram, so fans are likely used to seeing her flaunt her physical assets. But that doesn’t stop them from commenting. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently posted an extreme closeup of her posterior in which she’s pulling her thong bikini bottoms down to reveal the tan lines they had left behind. The photo currently has close to 50,000 likes and almost 500 comments.

If you’re curious about how Casi developed her alluring shape, she has a YouTube channel where she shares a lot of her secrets. In one video called “10 Exercises To Grow Your Glutes,” she goes through a workout circuit that targets the lower body. It includes squat thrusts, forward lunges, deadlifts, sumo squats, and bench jumps.

The video currently has approximately 250,000 views on YouTube.

Loading...

But besides her workout videos, she also has some inspirational chats on her channel where she sits in front of the camera and discusses topics like healthy eating and workout motivation.

” When we go to the gym sometimes, we’re feeling tired, we’re feeling lazy… all of these thoughts are negative and we have to realize that and turn them into something positive,” she said in a video entitled “The First Step to Any Fitness Journey: Mindset. “Just say, ‘I can do this, these weights are so light, I’m going to breeze through these sets and I’m going to finish it and I’m going to have a productive day.'”

For more of Casi Davis’ fitspiration, be sure to follow her on Instagram and/or YouTube.