Bella Thorne Rocks Black Lace Bra, Wig, And Is Dripping In Jewels In Sizzling New Selfie

Bella Thorne is rocking yet another Halloween “costume” on Instagram, though the look may seem slightly familiar to some.

The former Disney Channel star debuted her transformation in a new Instagram post shared on Monday, October 28, that was an instant hit with her 21.7 million followers. The snap was taken in selfie mode, with the 22-year-old using her cell phone to capture an up-close photo of the look that brought some serious heat to her page.

In the caption of her post, Bella noted that the components of the outfit turned her into “every girl” on her followers’ timelines around Halloween, though they hardly seemed bothered to see the actress grace her feed with her version of the look.

Bella left very little to the imagination in the revealing costume that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing within her audience. The only garment shown off in the snap was a black lace bra, and the coverage it provided to the babe’s voluptuous assets was minimal at best. Cleavage spilled out of its low neckline to provide for a seriously busty display in the sexy selfie that proved impossible to ignore.

Towards the bottom of the frame, fans were also treated to a glimpse of the stunner’s flat midsection and abs, though it wasn’t a far scroll down her Instagram feed to catch a full view of the area.

As per usual, Bella was dripping in jewels to give her NSFW look some serious bling. The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul author sported a stack of choker necklaces made of both pearls and diamonds and didn’t stop there with her accessorizing. She also sported a thick diamond watch along with several shimmering bracelets and adorned her fingers with large statement rings.

Bella covered her long, ombre locks with a bright red wig reminiscent of her days as Cece on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up to complete the look, which was styled in bouncy curls that cascaded down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a bold, cherry red lip, dusting of blush, and thick winged eyeliner that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, the star’s new Instagram upload was immediately met with praise from her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 700,000 likes within its first four hours of going live to the social media platform — a number that continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“My eyes have been blessed,” one person wrote, while another said that Bella was “insanely gorgeous and perfect.”

“You are a total goddess, I love you hun,” commented a third.

Bella has certainly been showing off her Halloween spirit on social media as of late. Another recent addition to her feed saw her become a ’70s disco queen in a sexy fringe ensemble and purple wig — a look that her fans went absolutely insane for.