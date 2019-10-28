‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 5: Michonne Will Not Be Appearing In Next Episode

After a kiss between Michonne and Ezekiel in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' viewers will be forced to wait in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the potential of romance blooming between Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton). The pair ended up in an embrace after Michonne helped him through a tough time. Both admitted that a relationship was not likely to develop as a result of the kiss. However, some fans are hopeful that the pair will become romantically involved as time goes on. By the end of the episode, Michonne was headed towards Oceanside with Ezekiel staying behind, leaving more distance between the pair and further dampening the possibility of an immediate romance.

However, if anything is going to develop, it is not going to be in the next episode of The Walking Dead. According to Entertainment Weekly, Michonne will be absent from Episode 5.

“We won’t be seeing [Michonne] in the next episode,” The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, said.

“We will pick up on those adventures again soon, but not right away. There will be some other storylines where we’re getting into in the meantime.”

Danai Gurura is planning to leave The Walking Dead in Season 10. This means that if a relationship were to start between Michonne and Ezekiel, it would have to begin sooner rather than later.

Kang also revealed that the kiss was actually initially Gurira’s idea.

“You know, it’d be interesting if somebody tried to kiss Michonne and she responded,” Gurira reportedly told Kang during the development stage of Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Kang actually took the idea on board and it developed into what was seen in the latest episode. It also helped to give a nod to the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based. In the comics, Michonne and Ezekiel do start a relationship and Kang thought it would be a good idea to bring that to the TV series.

“We liked the idea of giving a nod to the comic book relationship between Ezekiel and Michonne,” Kang revealed.

As to whether or not this relationship will develop in the TV series remains to be seen. Viewers will have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”