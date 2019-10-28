Michael Jackson’s Son, Prince, Says He Feels His Father’s ‘Guidance’

Michael Jackson‘s son, Prince, recently spoke to Extra about the effect that his father had on his life and how he still feels the King of Pop’s “guidance” to this day. According to Prince, Jackson used to push him and his siblings to follow their dreams. He pointed to the YouTube movie review channel, Film Family, he and his younger brother, Blanket, launched earlier this year, and how Jackson helped him to start it.

“So for us to be able to kind of sit there and hopefully make a career about talking about film and looking at film – my brother wants to be a director, I love producing” he said, per Metro.

“It’s just, it’s definitely, there’s some form of guidance there that kind of is ushering us into the next generation.”

Prince said that the goal of the YouTube channel is an “educated yet family-friendly vibe,” adding that right now, the operation is relatively small ⁠— just him, Blanket, his cousin Taj, and a camera. He also suggested that the channel may move into the realm of other media, such as video games.

Later in the interview, Prince spoke about Jackson’s music career and his favorites.

“One of my favorite songs … is ‘Man in the Mirror,’ because it’s such a great call to action, you know, everybody can get behind.”

Prince recently hosted a fundraiser with his sister, Paris, at the family estate, called the Third Annual Thriller Night Costume Party. The event was hosted in part by Heal L.A. Foundation, which is a non-profit charity that helps struggling families in the Los Angeles area. As The Inquisitr reported, Blanket, whose name has been informally changed to Bigi after prolonged bullying, made a rare public appearance at the event.

Had the great honor of meeting Kendrick and hearing some of his new tracks for his upcoming album with @RealOBee pic.twitter.com/fOFnkbPjk5 — Prince Jackson (@princemjjjaxon) February 25, 2015

The Jackson estate is currently fighting a legal battle with HBO over the documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late pop star of molesting them as children.

Robson and Safechuck are planning to sue the estate using a newly-signed California law, Assembly Bill 218, which comes into effect on January 1, 2020. The law allows victims of childhood sexual assault to sue the direct perpetrators of their crimes within five years of discovering the psychological injury or before their 40th birthday.

Robson is 37-years-old and Safechuck is 41-years-old. Safechuck plans to take advantage of an exception in the law, which permits a lawsuit if the company or its officer “knew or had reason to know, or was otherwise on notice” about misconduct that paves the way for the sexual assault of volunteers, employees, representatives, or agents. Per Yahoo News, the law can also be used if the person or entity did not take or implement “reasonable steps” or “safeguards” to prevent childhood sexual assault.