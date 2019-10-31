It’s A ‘Teen Mom’ Halloween: Here Are Some Of The Stars’ Best Costumes Through The Years

Fans have been following the cast of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 for a decade. While viewers of the show have watched the girls’ ups and downs, they have also followed some moments not typically captured on MTV cameras. Rather, these moments have been shared on the cast’s social media pages.

Halloween costumes are one of the things that fans have been following and over the years and there have been some fantastic costumes. From Scooby-Doo and the gang to deer, the girls have always come up with some awesome costume ideas for themselves and their kids, whether the whole family is dressing up in a themed costume or doing their own thing. While fans wait for the girls to unveil this year’s costumes, here are some of the stars’ best costumes from the girls from both Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 through the years.

Maci Bookout And Her Family In 2018

For Halloween 2018, Maci Bookout and her family chose a Scooby-Doo theme for their Halloween costumes. Maci’s naturally red hair made her the perfect Daphne while her daughter, Jayde, dressed up as a cute, pint-sized Velma. Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, rocked a Fred costume and 10-year-old Bentley was Shaggy. Little Maverick looked adorable as Scooby-Doo. The gang even had their own Mystery Machine, a golf cart with a cardboard sign attached.

Briana DeJesus With Nova And Stella 2018

For Halloween 2018, Briana DeJesus dressed up with her two daughters, 7-year-old Nova and 1-year-old Stella. Briana wrote that she and her daughters were offering their take on the “killer clown” trend. While their costumes weren’t identical, they all wore similar-looking outfits to pull off the matching theme.

Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra’s Daughter Nova In 2018

Novalee made an adorable Cindy Lou Who when she wore her hair straight up for Halloween 2018. The red Christmas bow on top matched the one worn by the character from The Grinch.

Leah Messer’s Daughters In 2018

Also in 2018, Leah Messer’s daughters got some costume inspiration from the beloved Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Addie, Gracie, and Ali all looked adorable dressing up as witches. Leah mentioned that the costume ideas came from her daughters.

Kail Lowry With Her Superhero Sons In 2018

In 2018, Kailyn Lowry posed with her three sons, all of each who dressed as a different superhero. Isaac dressed as Captain America, Lincoln as a member of the Incredible family, and little Lux was The Incredible Hulk.

Farrah Abraham In 2018

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah has admitted that Halloween is her “favorite thing,” adding that she and Sophia often wear multiple costumes over the Halloween season. In 2018, though, Farrah kept it simple with some skull makeup painted on her hand, and she rocked it.

Chelsea Houska And Her Family In 2017

In 2017, Chelsea and her family posed together, but they did not go with a theme for their Halloween costumes. The stylish Teen Mom 2 star made her skeleton costume look fantastic while her husband Cole DeBoer rocked his werewolf costume. Aubree dressed as a mummy and her little brother Watson dressed up as the cutest skunk.

Jenelle Evans And Ensley In 2017

Jenelle Evans and her daughter Ensley wore matching deer costumes for Halloween back in 2017. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable posing for this picture showing off their costumes. This was Ensley’s first Halloween, as she was just 9-months-old in the photo.

Maci Bookout And Her Family In 2017

Maci Bookout and her family posed for another family Halloween photo back in 2017, where the family got some inspiration from the hit Disney film Toy Story 3.

Amber Portwood’s Daughter In 2016

Amber Portwood posted a photo of her daughter, Leah, dressed up as an adorable witch back in 2016. Leah looks happy in the photo, ready to go trick-or-treating.

Leah Messer’s Daughter Addie In 2016

In 2016, Leah Messer posted this adorable photo of her youngest daughter, Addie, dressed as a cat just a few days before Halloween. She wore a cat-ears headband to go with the painted-on whiskers on her face.

Chelsea Houska And Her Superhero Family In 2015

In 2015, Chelsea Houska and her daughter Aubree both dressed as Wonder Woman. Cole DeBoer sported a superhero disguise, dressing as Superman’s alter-ego, Clark Kent.

Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin’s Son Lincoln In 2014

Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln wore an adorable Where’s Waldo costume back in 2014. At the time, Lincoln was getting ready to turn a year old.

Maci Bookout And Bentley In 2013

Back in 2013, it was just Maci and Bentley. While the mother and son didn’t wear themed outfits, Maci posed with her son for a Halloween photo while he dressed up as Super Mario.

Chelsea Houska’s Daughter In 2013

Chelsea Houska shared this photo of her daughter Aubree back in 2013. For Halloween that year, Aubree dressed as Minnie Mouse wearing Minnie’s signature polka dot dress and matching ears, looking absolutely adorable in the above photo.