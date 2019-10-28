Gwen Stefani & Taylor Swift Flaunt Their Curves In Behind-The-Scenes Photo From ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani seems excited to have Taylor Swift be part of The Voice this season, and on Monday, she shared a brand new behind-the-scenes photo of herself with the season’s biggest mentor.

In the photo, Gwen is seen sporting a low-cut, sheer top and some camo pants. The outfit looks stunning on Stefani and shows off her toned arms, cleavage, and tiny waist. Gwen wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in wavy strands that fell down her shoulders. She also sported a headband around her forehead and multiple necklaces and bracelets, giving off a 1970s vibe with her wardrobe.

Taylor opted for a sparkling black suit, which boasted a low-cut black shirt underneath and a matching choker around her neck. She wore her shoulder-length blond hair parted in the center and styled in waves that brushed over her collarbone.

Swift also rocked a full face of makeup, which included dark lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and her signature bright red lipstick — another staple that Stefani usually wears as well.

The duo posted with their arms wrapped around one another and smiled big for the camera as they stood in front of the show’s iconic red chairs.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Taylor got very emotional during one scene on the show, where she was mentoring one of Kelly Clarkson’s team members, Melinda Rodriguez. The two met and there was an instant connection between them after Melinda opened up to Swift and Clarkson about her brother.

Melinda told the singers that her brother is the biggest Taylor fan and even has all of her album covers tattooed on his body. In addition, he got a call about getting a heart transplant that he had been waiting for, and was in the hospital at that very moment. When Kelly and Taylor asked her why she was at The Voice, and not at the hospital with her brother, she revealed that her brother told her to go, in case the mentor happened to be Swift. All three women ended up breaking into tears before the session was over.

“Melinda told me the most touching story, and it was a really unexpected beautiful moment,” Taylor told the camera.

Later, Taylor was seen rearranging Melinda’s song choice of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” to help her showcase her own personal vocals better.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift will also help the other coaches — Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend — with their team members during her stint on The Voice.