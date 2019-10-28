Most Americans Believe Impeachment Probe Into Donald Trump Is Politically Motivated, Says Survey

The impeachment probe into Donald Trump was sparked by the president’s call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he is accused of leveraging foreign aid to push Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Democrat-led House will reportedly vote on articles of impeachment by Christmas. Afterward, the Republican-led Senate will determine if Trump will be removed from office ⁠— a possibility many believe is a low likelihood.

According to a McLaughlin & Associates National Survey, taken from October 17 to October 22 among 1,000 likely voters, 52 percent of Americans believe that the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into Trump is being pushed forward for political reasons. Conversely, 36 percent believe the probe is rooted in legitimate legal concerns, Breitbart reports.

In addition, 47 percent of respondents suggested that the president is right not to cooperate with the probe, while 33 percent believe he is wrong to do so.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that the House would vote Thursday on formalizing procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” she wrote in a letter.

NEWS: @SpeakerPelosi tells Democrats the House will hold a formal vote this week to establish procedures on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Her letter to colleagues ???? pic.twitter.com/Db7mI4vND6 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump said Monday that the transcription released of his call with Zelensky was “exact.” But the transcript notes explicitly that it may not be word-for-word as it is a recollection ⁠— not verbatim.

“CAUTION: A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place,” it reads, per Mediaite.

Trump made the comments about the transcript at Joint Base Andrews, where he spoke about the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He was also asked about why he left Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in the dark about the operation, although he avoided mentioning Pelosi and instead attacked Schiff, calling him the “biggest leaker in Washington” and a “corrupt politician.”

The president recently revealed that he is considering releasing a video of al-Baghdadi’s death. He says he believes al-Baghdadi’s followers and the “young kids” that want to “leave various countries” should “see how he died.” His comments speaking of the video, which he said was “like watching a movie,” have been attacked by critics.