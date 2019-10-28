Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Daringly High-Cut Pink Bodysuit And Thigh High Boots

Abby Dowse is back on Instagram with a sizzling new selfie that has her fans in an absolute frenzy.

The Australian bombshell shared the latest look at her killer curves on Monday, October 28, in a sultry bedroom snap that brought some serious heat to her page. In the photo, the 30-year-old held her cell phone in her hand to capture her reflection in the mirror as she sat on the edge of her plush white bed.

Abby’s legs were slightly spread apart and stretched out in front of her in the perfect position to show off her new thigh-high boots — but that’s not all that was on display in the steamy shot.

The blonde beauty showed some serious skin in her new social media post that saw her wearing nothing more than a strapless pink bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. Its hot pink, lace fabric popped against the model’s deep tan and brought an electrifying splash of color to the all-white room that Abby posed in.

While the bold hue of the garment was alone enough to captivate her audience, it was the stunner’s famous curves that truly locked down their attention. Abby certainly pushed the social media platform’s limits in the scandalous look that covered only what was necessary and fell low on her chest to provide for a seriously busty display that flaunted far more than an eyeful of cleavage.

Meanwhile, its daringly high-cut design upped the ante of the look even more by exposing her toned thighs and curvy booty in its entirety. In fact, the number was so revealing that its wide leg openings even flashed a teasing glimpse of the model’s flat midsection and abs, though it wasn’t a far scroll down her Instagram feed to get a complete look at the area.

Abby’s new boots arguably provided even more coverage to her figure than the bodysuit itself. The bright pink footwear reached all the way to the middle of her thighs and clung to her sculpted stems in all the right ways.

The social media sensation gave her neon look a bit of bling with a dainty cross necklace that fell down her neck, hitting just above her voluptuous assets. Her signature blond tresses were worn down and perfectly parted in the middle, framing her face that was done up with a simple makeup look that included a pink lip gloss, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Instagram stunner’s latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the sexy post has already racked up over 10,000 likes within just one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, many to leave compliments for the Aussie beauty’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Hot pink never looked so good,” one person wrote, while another said that Abby was “the most perfect woman alive.”

“Every single picture legitimately leaves me stunned,” commented a third fan.

Abby has never been afraid to show off her flawless figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her doing just that again, this time in a minuscule silver bikini that did nothing but favors for her hourglass silhouette and drove her fans absolutely wild.