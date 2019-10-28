Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tight Sheer Dress

Lindsey Pelas is keeping the sizzling photos rolling on her Instagram page, this time sharing a new picture of herself from the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida. Although she shared a quick Instagram story previously where she was wearing her silver outfit, this is the first time that she’s shared an update that showed a close-up look at her ensemble.

The sexy number turned out to be completely bedazzled and sheer, showing her bottoms visible underneath the dress. However, she appeared to be wearing a bra of some sort because her chest was censored. But that’s not to say that she was hiding her assets, as the dress featured a low and soft “v” neckline that left her cleavage on display. The dress also featured a clear fabric base, which had an interesting, curvy hem.

Lindsey took the selfie with her left hand while pursing her lips and flashing a coy look. She wore her hair down in a middle part, allowing her blond hair to fall down the front of her shoulders. The model also wore eye-catching makeup, sporting a light lipstick with dark lip liner. Her eyelashes were also prominent, thanks to her mascara. She opted to go without a necklace, but sparkling stud earrings could be seen through her hair.

This update has been liked over 49,000 times already, even though it’s only been live for an hour.

Fans left the model plenty of compliments in the comments section, with some people alluding to her social media being hacked recently.

“I’m sure it was a week for sure. Glad you’re back,” said a follower.

Others were busy focusing on sending compliments.

“Aww there’s the queen of queen,” stated an admirer.

“Wow barbie doll,” gushed a fan.

Recently, Lindsey also opened up during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session, where she answered many of her fans’ burning questions. In particular, she answered a question about how she balances looking approachable and actually being accommodating when she meets people.

“To ensure people aren’t afraid of me I just try to be warm in person. I smile a lot, give eye contact, I touch shoulders and I when I shake hands sometimes I cover the other hand softly lol. Idk how to explain it but it’s like a ‘hey I’m safe’ handshake. I especially give it to women when we’re around them or their guy. I want them to know I’m not threatening. I also like to give compliments,” she explained.