Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid, Reveals ‘How She Copes’ Without Her Mom: ‘I Don’t Know Any Different’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are likely aware of the relationship that Kailyn Lowry has with her mom. According to In Touch Weekly, during a recent Instagram question and answer session, the mom-of-three opened up and revealed “how she copes” with not having her mom in her life.

When one follower asked her this question, Kail simply replied, “I don’t know any different.”

It is a heartbreaking response, but her relationship with her mom is one that Kail has opened up about in the past, including in her books.

Another follower of Kail’s asked who raised her growing up. In response, she claimed that she was raised by “friends and sometimes family.”

Although she may not have a good relationship with her own parents, Kailyn is working hard to be a good mom to her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. Fans have watched her parenting on the hit reality show Teen Mom 2 and it is clear that she has her boys’ best interest in mind.

In fact, in Kail’s book A Letter of Love, she openly wrote about the kind of mother she wants to be to her boys, according to the In Touch article. She explained that even though she didn’t have a “point of reference on how to love,” she is doing the best to love them the “best way she can.”

Kailyn has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Although she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, tried their best to make their relationship work, the two ended up going their separate ways.

Over the years, Kail and Jo’s co-parenting relationship has been shown on Teen Mom 2. For the most part, the couple has gotten along with regard to parenting their son, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the co-parenting relationship has been going through a rough time.

Over the summer, Kailyn took a trip to Hawaii along with her co-star Leah Messer. Kail wanted to take her three sons with her, but it was during a time when Jo wanted his visitation with his son. Despite it being Jo’s visitation, Kail took their son to Hawaii anyway and he was not happy. It is unclear if he filed contempt charges, but he reportedly told Kail, “back to the courtroom.”

The drama between Kail and Jo will play out on the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, which airs Tuesday night on MTV.