Demi Rose Tugs At Her Underwear While Wearing A Tiny Crop Top On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby achieved bombshell status in her latest Instagram update, and her fans could hardly handle the photo of the smoking hot brunette.

In the snap, Demi looks like a total smokeshow while sitting on a white fluffy blanket in nothing but some gray Calvin Klein underwear and a skimpy black crop top.

The model flaunted her curvy hips, lean legs, flat tummy, and ample bust in the shot, and likely got the pulses of her fans racing in the process. Demi like hotter than ever with her long, brown hair styled in curls that cascaded down her shoulders.

Mawby also went dramatic with her gorgeous makeup, rocking defined eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow all over her body, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips.

Demi looked away from the camera with a sultry stare on her face and tugged on the sides of her underwear for the bombshell photo.

Of course, Demi’s over 10 million followers were rocked by the snap and came out in full force to show some love, giving the photo over 60,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was posted.

Meanwhile, Demi’s follower count just keeps on growing. Mawby recently celebrated a huge milestone online, and she couldn’t believe the love that her fans have been giving her for all of these years. So, she shouted out her beloved followers after hitting the big achievement.

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you,” she wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

This year has been especially tough for Demi Rose Mawby, who lost both of her parents in the span of only eight months. So, her followers have been a big source of comfort for her during some rocky times, and she likes to let them know that they’re appreciated.