President Trump Declassifies Photo Of Delta Force Dog Who Chased Down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The highly-trained dog returned to active duty after sustaining minor injuries while reportedly chasing al-Baghdadi into a tunnel.

Members of the U.S. special operations team who were on the raid that resulted in the killing of Islamic State head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had help from the intelligence community, other nations, and numerous assets on the ground and in the sky.

But one special member of the secretive U.S. Army Delta Force team has received as much — if not more attention — than anyone else after sustaining minor injuries while pursuing al-Baghdadi in the terrorist leader’s very last moments on Earth.

According to Politico, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley announced on Monday that the Delta Force K-9 who accompanied the team has returned to active duty after it was “slightly wounded” in the line of duty.

“We’re not releasing the name of the dog right now. The dog is still in theater,” he told reporters.

Milley also reported that the dog was in full recovery in the wake of taking the unspecified injuries and that it “returned to duty with its handler.”

But President Donald Trump on Monday gave dog lovers across the internet something to cheer about as he announced the declassification of a picture of the unidentified Delta Force dog, praising the K-9 special operator as “wonderful” and for doing a “great job” on the successful raid.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

As Trump provided a brief timeline of events of the raid, he explained that the dog was responsible for chasing al-Baghdadi into a tunnel, where the terrorist leader eventually detonated a suicide vest — presumably explaining how the dog sustained some level of injury. The raid took place in Syria’s Idlib province.

“Our K-9, as they call — I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog — was injured and brought back,” Trump said.

As Politico reported, specially-trained dogs — usually of the German Shepherd or Belgian Malinois variety — are brought along with special operations teams such as SEAL Team 6, U.S. Army Rangers, and Delta Force to pursue the bad guys who decide to run.

The dogs often are outfitted with body armor, cameras, and other military equipment and some have the ability to sniff for bombs, bodies, and other mission-specific requirements.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump was praised by some of his top associates, including Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, for giving the go-ahead on the raid.

Pence credited the president’s “decisiveness” for allowing the raid and Esper commended the president for making the “bold decision” to move forward with it, even though the White House reportedly received actionable intel just hours before the raid was executed.