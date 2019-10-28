‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Says Ashley Jones Is Lying About Reunion Fight

As The Inquisitr reported, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones allegedly almost got into a physical confrontation over the weekend during the filming of reunion specials for Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in New York City. Earlier reports suggested that Cline refused to film with Jones, and the pair apparently aren’t getting along any better. Following the alleged altercation, Jones reportedly had to be removed from the building with the father of her child, Bariki Smith.

After the alleged removal, Jones took to Instagram and had some words for her co-stars.

“B*tches want to be hard at the reunion. I will beat you the f*ck up. Period. You know my hotel number,” she wrote.

Per Hollywood Life, Cline took to Twitter to claim there was no physical altercation at the reunion and suggests that Jones is lying about what took place at the event.

“Just to set the record straight, no one was ‘jumped’ at the reunion. There was no physical altercation. Ashley is in her feelings and wanted to start drama with everyone and basically looked like a fool. Now she’s online ‘spilling tea’ when in all reality everything she says is a COMPLETE AND UTTER LIE.”

She continued to suggest that Jone’s behavior at the reunion was “insane” and called her “pathetic” before telling her to “get help.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry vowed never to attend another Teen Mom reunion, suggesting that they are detrimental to mental health.

“Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am apart of bullsh*t,” Lowry wrote, adding that at the current reunion, she was dragged into a situation she had nothing to do with.

Jones recently made headlines when she revealed that she would be open to welcoming Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham back to the series. Abraham was kicked from the series last year after friction with the cast and crew. Not only that, she reportedly refused to give up her work in the adult industry.

Jones is currently appearing in the second season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which hit airwaves on October 22. During a recent interview with Fox News, she revealed her excitement at being able to explore her experiences and struggles raising her 2-year-old daughter, Holly Lockett-Smith

She also spoke about people who believe the Teen Mom series glamorizes teen pregnancy, suggesting they give the show a shot before forming an opinion.