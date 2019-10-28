‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Stuns In Sexy Bathing Suit On Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd stunned her Instagram followers this week when she took to her feed to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy one-piece bathing suit.

In the photo, Cheyenne is seen standing by the pool as she rocks a black bathing suit with green palm tree leaves printed on it. The Teen Mom OG star also wears a matching robe over top and showcases her flawless figure in the process.

Cheyenne put her long, lean legs, tiny waist, and cleavage on full display in the one-piece. She wore her long hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves the cascaded over her shoulders as she ran her fingers through her dark mane. She also looked away from the camera in the photo as she edged her feet towards the swimming pool.

The reality star also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

In the caption of the photograph, Cheyenne reveals that the suit came from Fashion Nova and that she loves wearing bathing suits so much that she would wear them all year round if it were possible for her to do so.

Floyd’s 1 million fans certainly seemed to enjoy the photo and clicked the like button on the snap more than 20,000 times.

“Your beauty is unique. I love this bathing suit!” one Instagram user commented on the photo.

“You are so gorgeous,” another fan stated.

“You’re perfect,” a third comment read.

“You are glowing,” another social media follower said.

As many fans know, Cheyenne was hired to Teen Mom OG to replace Farrah Abraham, who left the show a few seasons back. However, Farrah’s not a fan of Cheyenne, and last month she claimed that she would return to the show if Floyd was fired.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers. Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way,” Abraham stated during the interview, per Radar Online.

“It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me. Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me. No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real. That is a joke,” Farrah Abraham said, of Cheyenne Floyd.