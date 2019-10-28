‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Here’s The Fan Theories On Who Freed Negan In Episodes 4

After accidentally killing someone, Negan is jailed but someone frees him before he can be punished in AMC's 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “Silence the Whisperers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) accidentally kill Margo (Jerri Tubbs) when he ran in to protect Lydia (Cassady McClincy). Lydia had been antagonized by Margo’s group and this resulted in the group circling and attacking Lydia after dark. If Negan had not stepped in when he did, Lydia would likely have been killed.

Negan was then put on trial for the death of Margo but, before the council could come to a decision, someone freed him from his cell. As Entertainment Weekly points out, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, is not about to reveal the name of the person who did this. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own theories on who freed Negan.

Lydia was initially blamed for freeing Negan. However, many fans do not believe Lydia is responsible. Not only did Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) say that he watched Lydia all night but Kang has also stated that Lydia was not the one to free Negan.

This still leaves a wide variety of suspects.

For starters, Daryl could have been lying about watching Lydia in order to free Negan. While Daryl harbors a grudge against Negan for the deaths of his friends, in the latest episode of The Walking Dead, he also voted against killing Negan because he believed he was protecting Lydia and the death was only an accident. Daryl is also very fond of Lydia and knows that it would upset her greatly if Negan were to die as a result of saving her life.

Eliza Morse / AMC

Another likely suspect is Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Episode 4 saw Gabriel as the decider of a tied vote regarding whether or not Negan should be killed for his crimes. Gabriel then suggested that the vote be cast in the morning. His excuse was that he thought everyone should think longer on their decision since a man’s life was at stake. However, the other possibility is that Gabriel decided to free Negan rather than have his death on his hands.

According to Forbes, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) could be the one who freed Negan in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10 as she was remarkably absent from this episode. However, she was seen with a map and appeared to be getting ready to travel somewhere. Forbes theorizes that Carol may have released Negan and has sent him on a secret mission to kill the leader of the Whisperers.

Loading...

The theory of having Carol as the one who freed Negan could also tie into the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based. According to the comics, Negan is released by “a boy who harbors a grudge against Rick Grimes.” Negan then eventually joins up with the Whisperers after he is freed. While it seems an unlikely stretch with Carol replacing this character from the comics, as Forbes points out, she does hold a pretty severe grudge against Alpha (Samantha Morton) who killed her adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz).

Of course, viewers will just have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about who released Negan from his cell.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”