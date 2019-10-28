Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In Plaid Mini Dress, Choker & Knee-High Boots On Instagram

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, looked stunning in her latest Instagram fashion display. The 23-year-old social media star regularly wows her fans with her looks, and today was no exception. Hailie’s Monday update consisted of two different snapshots, both of which have been making waves since going live.

In this most recent share, Hailie was wearing a gorgeous plaid dress in forest green, black, and white. The dress boasted a thigh-skimming length, flaunting Hailie’s toned legs, and these were definitely on show in the second image. The mini dress was casual in construction, almost taking on a sweater feel. The garment was form-fitting and curve-hugging, and Hailie had paired it with a snazzy set of knee-high black boots. The boots added height to the star’s frame, also further drawing the eye to her shapely legs.

Hailie posed in profile for both images, and both snapshots also saw her holding a fun accessory — a red lollipop. Hailie also matched her boots with a thin-banded choker around her neck. While the choker was relatively plain, it added some slight flair to the ensemble. Hailie was also beautifully made up, rocking warming blush and bronzer, cat-wing eyeliner, and eyeshadow. Her lips were a rosy shade of pink and her hair was tied up in a high ponytail. The social media star also wore small stud earrings for the photos.

Hailie only has 1.7 million followers, but her updates generally get noticed. This one managed to rack up over 38,000 likes in under 45 minutes. Comments poured in from the moment the post hit the social media platform.

“I couldn’t pull that off, but that’s an amazing outfit,” one fan told Hailie.

“Looking marvelously beautiful,” read another comment.

“Teach me how to be this gorgeous,” a third admirer wrote, throwing Hailie a compliment.

Her choice of candy was also picked up on.

“Lollipop,” one user said.

Hailie doesn’t seem to have set her career in stone, although she is an active influencer on Instagram. Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Hailie mentioned that her presence on social media had been noticed, but she confessed to not having much set up in terms of being an Instagram star.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still. People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” Hailie told the newspaper.

Hailie’s career might not be set, but her status as a celebrity is. Her name has been mentioned over and over in Eminem’s lyrics, and many of Hailie’s fans are die-hard fans of her dad. That said, Hailie is attempting to carve out her own fanbase, one which stands apart from that of her father’s.